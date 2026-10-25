Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra Joins Awareness March For Dyslexia

Delhi BJP President Joins Dyslexia Awareness March

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday participated in a march at Kartavya Path to raise awareness about dyslexia, emphasising the importance of early identification and support for children affected by the condition. Malhotra highlighted the role of parents, teachers and educational institutions in recognising dyslexia, stressing that children with the condition should not be mistaken for being less intelligent or having difficulty understanding concepts.

Understanding Dyslexia as a Unique Ability

Support and Recognition from the Government

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said, "The month of October is specially recognised by the government for children with dyslexia, and particularly on the last Sunday of October, a march is held across the entire country by children with dyslexia and individuals affected by it. Here in Delhi as well, Tarun Vijay ji-our very senior leader and former MP-invited me, and on his invitation, I have joined the march on Kartavya Path for children with dyslexia. The crucial point here is that recognising children with dyslexia-especially by their parents-is extremely important. Sometimes parents assume that the child does not understand much, or that the child is not intelligent. But believe me, this is simply a condition that needs to be recognised; children with dyslexia are actually very intelligent. It is as if God has gifted them with something unique.”

Malhotra also stressed the need for greater recognition of dyslexia within the education system, pointing to provisions made for affected students during examinations. He urged parents to understand the condition and identify possible signs so that children can receive appropriate support. He asserted,“Recognising their abilities is what matters. Now, even the government has begun to formally recognize them, including them within the list of disabilities. In our education system, even the CBSE has recognized them, offering special provisions during examinations, in question papers, and providing dedicated recognition. I believe this awareness campaign is vital. First, parents must recognize: 'There is an issue of dyslexia with my child.' They need to understand what dyslexia is. A child might write the letter 'B' backwards, or face slight difficulty in mathematics. Look here, for example: 1 + 1, the child has written '2' backwards. This is a symptom of dyslexia.”

Collective Efforts for Inclusive Education

Calling for a collective effort to support children with dyslexia, Malhotra said parents, teachers and educational institutions must work together to identify their needs and ensure that they receive appropriate assistance.“Therefore, teachers as well as educational institutions must recognize this. These are our special children, and once identified, we-parents, teachers, and society-must interact and support them accordingly. This is a very commendable initiative to raise awareness about dyslexia. I extend my sincere thanks to Tarun Vijay ji and his team," he added.

The march at Kartavya Path was organised to highlight the importance of awareness and early identification of dyslexia, encouraging parents and educators to recognise the abilities of affected children and provide them with the support they need. (ANI)

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