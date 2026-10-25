PM Modi Highlights Digital Health And Research Milestones In Mann Ki Baat

Digital Healthcare Milestones

Highlighing India's transformative strides across digital public health, deep-tech research, and grassroots agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the national telemedicine initiative 'E-Sanjeevani' has achieved a historic milestone of nearly 50 crore (500 million) tele-consultations. Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister spotlighted groundbreaking scientific work at IIT Madras-where researchers are conducting a world-first 3D mapping of the human brain using the Param Shakti supercomputer-while also applauding inspiring grassroots efforts in Meghalaya and Nagaland that have revived traditional millet cultivation through value addition and community participation.

Commending the digital transformation in healthcare delivery, PM Modi said, "The 'E-Sanjeevani Programme' shows how technology can improve lives and make everyday tasks easier. It gives me great satisfaction to see that, through this, about 50 crore tele-consultations have been conducted so far. It is an excellent example of the power of technology, the spirit of service of our doctors, and the trust of our fellow citizens. Today, through its vast network, the E-Sanjeevani service has reached even remote parts of the country." He noted that over 1.9 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have brought accessible primary medical care directly to panchayat levels. "Earlier, even a routine doctor's visit could take up much of one's time. Today, nearly 1.9 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are improving healthcare access. These Arogya Mandirs are evolving into wellness centres for local panchayats. Most heartening is that the villagers are now getting regular health check-ups. E-Sanjeevani is playing a vital role in this transformation," the Prime Minister said.

Scientific and Deep Tech Innovations

Spotlighting landmark achievements in deep tech and science, PM Modi lauded the 'Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre' at IIT Madras for developing a world-first brain imaging technology platform. "Through this, high-resolution digital 3D pictures of the human brain are being prepared. Their aim is to do 3D mapping of 100 human brains and study them in detail in the coming days. This is the first mission of its kind in the entire world. Param Shakti supercomputer is being used in this work. The country's industry, along with the government, has played a big role in the construction of this brain centre. Many alumni of IIT and academia have also come together for this research centre," he noted.

Grassroots Agricultural Revival

Turning attention to the Northeast, the Prime Minister shared inspiring stories of youth-led innovation and the revival of traditional crops. He highlighted Khanduli village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, where two friends reversed the decline in millet farming through commercial value addition. "They focused on creating new products from millets. Through value addition, they developed items such as cookies, cakes, and muffins, as well as baby food made from millets. This led to an increase in the sales of millet-based products and a subsequent rise in the demand for millets," he said.

PM Modi also praised Chekjing Sangma, a farmer from Sadolpara in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, for adopting modern farming methods to cultivate millets, thereby boosting income and spreading community awareness. He further highlighted Kezoma village in Kohima, Nagaland, where millet farming was resurrected after a decade-long hiatus. "In Kezoma, the cultivation of millets had ceased there for over a decade, leaving an entire generation unfamiliar with this traditional crop... In 2024, the local community resumed the cultivation of millets, and in 2025, Kezoma celebrated its first-ever millet festival," he said.

Unity and National Spirit

Emphasising the spirit of service and empathy, the Prime Minister commended the family of Shivani from Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, who took the courageous decision of organ donation after she tragically succumbed to a road accident. "One such act of humanity can bring happiness back into another family. At the same time, it can also make a valuable contribution in research," he remarked.

Looking ahead to October 31, PM Modi paid tribute to Punjab-born scientist Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany on his upcoming centenary birth anniversary. "He is known to the world as the 'Father of Fibre Optics'... It is difficult to even imagine the era of the internet and digital communication in which we live today without fibre optics. On this occasion, we pay our respects to Narinder Singh Kapany. I would like our youth to read about and learn from scientists like him, and draw inspiration from them," he stated.

Noting that October 31 also marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, observed nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), the Prime Minister urged citizens to participate widely in the annual 'Run for Unity'. "The Run for Unity is an opportunity to strengthen our unity and renew our commitment to the nation. I urge all of you to take part in the Run for Unity with great enthusiasm," he said.

The broadcast drew wide listenership across the country. In Lucknow, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde tuned into the programme, while Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra listened to the address in Bengaluru. In Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended a broadcast screening alongside citizens.

Vocal for Local

Earlier in the day, asserting that the growing public embrace of indigenous goods is propelling Indian produce onto the global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is successfully opening up international markets for the country's farmers and rural artisans. The Prime Minister highlighted milestones such as Bihar's Purnia makhana reaching Greece and Karnataka's Kalaburagi pulses entering the Maldives, while urging citizens to consciously prioritise locally crafted goods during the upcoming festive season of Diwali and Chhath to accelerate the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). "During this festive season, you must all have noticed a change around you. Now people have started giving a lot of importance to indigenous products while shopping. This spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is taking our products to markets around the world," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)