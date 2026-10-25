Bank Holidays November 2026: Check Out The State-Wise Bank Holiday List For This Month!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Are you planning a bank visit in November 2026? You need to check the state-wise holiday list first. Banks will remain closed for Diwali, regular weekends, and local festivals.

Do you plan to visit the bank this November to deposit cash, clear cheques, or finish branch-specific work? Check the bank holiday list beforehand.

Banks will remain closed on specific days in November 2026 for Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and state-specific festivals. Banks also stay closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

However, holiday dates vary by state. One state might close its banks for a local festival, while banks in another state work normally. Check the holiday list for your state before you step out.

Bank branches will not operate on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in November.



November 1: Sunday

November 8: Sunday (Diwali also falls on this day)

November 14: Second Saturday

November 15: Sunday

November 22: Sunday

November 28: Fourth Saturday November 29: Sunday

These dates apply as regular weekend holidays across the country. You might also face additional festival holidays depending on your state and city. Diwali falls on November 8, which is a Sunday, so you do not get an extra weekday holiday for it.

Tamil Nadu has these main bank holiday dates in November:



November 8, Sunday: Diwali

November 14, Saturday: Second Saturday November 28, Saturday: Fourth Saturday

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana list November 8 as the Diwali holiday. This day merges with the regular weekend holiday because it falls on a Sunday.

You should also check for any local holiday announcements or specific bank management notices beyond this list.

Several states have announced weekday bank holidays for post-Diwali celebrations and traditional festivals.



November 9, Monday: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh list a holiday for Govardhan Puja. Haryana and Punjab have a holiday for Vishwakarma Day.

November 10, Tuesday: Maharashtra lists Diwali Bali Pratipada, Karnataka lists Balipadyami and Diwali, Gujarat lists Vikram Samvat New Year, and Uttarakhand lists a Diwali-related holiday. November 11, Wednesday: Uttar Pradesh lists Bhai Dooj, and West Bengal lists Bhratri Dwitiya.

These dates depend entirely on the respective state holiday lists. You must not assume that all bank branches across the country will remain closed on these three days.

Some states have local festival holidays in the later part of the month.



November 20, Friday: Uttarakhand lists a holiday for Igas Bagwal.

November 24, Tuesday: Several states list holidays for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Rahas Purnima, and Karthika Purnima. Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and West Bengal have announced a holiday for this date. November 27, Friday: Karnataka lists a holiday for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 is not a bank holiday in every state. You must check the bank holiday list for your specific city to confirm.

You can still use many digital banking services normally even when bank branches remain closed. Internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI services generally work on holidays. However, you might face occasional technical maintenance or service downtimes.

You must plan ahead if you have tasks that require a branch visit. For example, you may need to visit the branch on a working day for document verification, locker access, or to get a demand draft.

Holiday dates can delay cheque clearances and certain inter-bank transactions. Don't wait until the last minute if you need to pay a large amount or make an important financial transaction.

Before you visit the bank in November, check your bank's official notice and your state's holiday list.