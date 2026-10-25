Yemen Rejects Further Houthi Talks as Military Campaign Continues
(MENAFN) Yemen's foreign minister said Saturday that nearly ten years of negotiations with the Houthis had failed to produce a political settlement, pledging to maintain military operations until the government's goals are achieved and the group gives up its weapons.
Afrah Al-Zouba accused the Houthis of exploiting periods of reduced fighting to expand their weapons stockpiles while repeatedly obstructing attempts to resolve the conflict.
Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, she said the government would reject any negotiations that allowed the group to strengthen its military capabilities and prepare for renewed fighting.
Al-Zouba pointed to negotiations held in 2016, claiming the Houthis declined to sign a proposed agreement after approximately 100 days of discussions. She also accused the group of undermining later peace initiatives, including Saudi-backed efforts launched in 2022.
She reaffirmed the government's commitment to Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” saying the campaign would continue “firmly” until its stated objectives were fulfilled.
Earlier Saturday, Al-Zouba held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during her first visit to Türkiye since assuming her position in July.
Yemen's conflict escalated in 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition subsequently intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis currently control large areas of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and allied groups maintain control over Aden and extensive parts of the country's southern and eastern regions.
Afrah Al-Zouba accused the Houthis of exploiting periods of reduced fighting to expand their weapons stockpiles while repeatedly obstructing attempts to resolve the conflict.
Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, she said the government would reject any negotiations that allowed the group to strengthen its military capabilities and prepare for renewed fighting.
Al-Zouba pointed to negotiations held in 2016, claiming the Houthis declined to sign a proposed agreement after approximately 100 days of discussions. She also accused the group of undermining later peace initiatives, including Saudi-backed efforts launched in 2022.
She reaffirmed the government's commitment to Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” saying the campaign would continue “firmly” until its stated objectives were fulfilled.
Earlier Saturday, Al-Zouba held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during her first visit to Türkiye since assuming her position in July.
Yemen's conflict escalated in 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition subsequently intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis currently control large areas of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and allied groups maintain control over Aden and extensive parts of the country's southern and eastern regions.
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