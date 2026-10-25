Kim Jong Un Arrives in Chinese Border City for Visit with Senior Officials
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong on Saturday, accompanied by Beijing's senior political adviser Wang Huning, according to reports.
Kim reportedly entered Dandong using the New Yalu River Bridge, which links North Korea with China.
Wang accompanied Kim during his visit to the city in northeastern China's Liaoning province. As chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee Political Bureau Standing Committee, Wang conveyed President Xi Jinping's "cordial greetings and best wishes" to the North Korean leader.
No additional information was released regarding Kim's visit or any meetings with Chinese officials.
The visit took place one day before the anniversary of China's involvement in the 1950–1953 Korean War.
Kim was expected to return to North Korea following his visit on Saturday, according to reports.
The three-kilometer (two-mile) New Yalu River Bridge opened earlier this month after years of delays, with both countries seeking to restore trade following strained relations and disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Kim reportedly entered Dandong using the New Yalu River Bridge, which links North Korea with China.
Wang accompanied Kim during his visit to the city in northeastern China's Liaoning province. As chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee Political Bureau Standing Committee, Wang conveyed President Xi Jinping's "cordial greetings and best wishes" to the North Korean leader.
No additional information was released regarding Kim's visit or any meetings with Chinese officials.
The visit took place one day before the anniversary of China's involvement in the 1950–1953 Korean War.
Kim was expected to return to North Korea following his visit on Saturday, according to reports.
The three-kilometer (two-mile) New Yalu River Bridge opened earlier this month after years of delays, with both countries seeking to restore trade following strained relations and disruptions caused by the pandemic.
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