Erdogan Urges More Inclusive UN Security Council Reform
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for changes to make the UN Security Council fairer and more inclusive, emphasizing the need to improve the organization's capacity to respond to international crises.
In a message commemorating UN Day and the 81st anniversary of the organization's establishment, published by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan stressed that the UN's founding objectives remain vital amid mounting global challenges.
"It has become particularly important to establish a more just and inclusive structure for the UN Security Council that can meet the expectations of the international community," he said.
Erdogan pointed to ongoing conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, climate change, hunger, poverty, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia as issues underscoring the organization's continuing relevance.
He noted that the UN was created after two world wars with the aim to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," and has since played a significant role in safeguarding international peace and security while advancing development and prosperity.
Addressing the situation in Gaza, Erdogan referred to the deaths of more than 74,000 people in the "genocide," arguing that these losses, alongside conflicts in other regions, highlight the urgent need for reform.
He urged countries to reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and back changes designed to strengthen the effectiveness of the organization's main bodies.
In a message commemorating UN Day and the 81st anniversary of the organization's establishment, published by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan stressed that the UN's founding objectives remain vital amid mounting global challenges.
"It has become particularly important to establish a more just and inclusive structure for the UN Security Council that can meet the expectations of the international community," he said.
Erdogan pointed to ongoing conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, climate change, hunger, poverty, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia as issues underscoring the organization's continuing relevance.
He noted that the UN was created after two world wars with the aim to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," and has since played a significant role in safeguarding international peace and security while advancing development and prosperity.
Addressing the situation in Gaza, Erdogan referred to the deaths of more than 74,000 people in the "genocide," arguing that these losses, alongside conflicts in other regions, highlight the urgent need for reform.
He urged countries to reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and back changes designed to strengthen the effectiveness of the organization's main bodies.
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