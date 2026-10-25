Shooting Near Florida University Stadium Triggers Safety Warnings
(MENAFN) A shooting near a university football stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday night left an undetermined number of victims and prompted emergency safety warnings, according to authorities and media reports.
Police in Florida's capital confirmed they were investigating gunfire reported near Bragg Memorial Stadium at Florida A&M University. Officials had not yet established the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries.
Police spokesperson Alicia Hill confirmed that there were victims. Authorities later reported that the scene had been secured by late evening, according to reports.
The shooting occurred shortly after Florida A&M's homecoming football game.
At approximately 8.40 pm local time, the university issued a safety notification instructing people near the stadium to remain sheltered or stay away from the surrounding area.
Florida State University separately issued a precautionary warning advising students, faculty members, and staff throughout Tallahassee to remain indoors. The institution said there was no indication that anyone from its university community was involved in the incident.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, while further details about the victims and what led to the incident remain unavailable.
Police in Florida's capital confirmed they were investigating gunfire reported near Bragg Memorial Stadium at Florida A&M University. Officials had not yet established the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries.
Police spokesperson Alicia Hill confirmed that there were victims. Authorities later reported that the scene had been secured by late evening, according to reports.
The shooting occurred shortly after Florida A&M's homecoming football game.
At approximately 8.40 pm local time, the university issued a safety notification instructing people near the stadium to remain sheltered or stay away from the surrounding area.
Florida State University separately issued a precautionary warning advising students, faculty members, and staff throughout Tallahassee to remain indoors. The institution said there was no indication that anyone from its university community was involved in the incident.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, while further details about the victims and what led to the incident remain unavailable.
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