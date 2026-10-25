Merz Warns Russia Seeks to Destabilize Germany
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia on Saturday of trying to undermine stability in Germany, describing Moscow's actions as an increasing danger to European security.
“We are facing a massive threat in the east of our continent. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has profoundly shaken the European peace order,” Merz said during a convention of the ruling coalition partner Christian Social Union in Munich.
“And we also see that Russia seeks to destabilize Germany, day in and day out,” he added.
Merz said the perceived threat goes beyond the war in Ukraine, pointing to cyberattacks, acts of sabotage and efforts to target vital infrastructure across Europe.
“This threat is no longer limited to Ukraine. Across Europe, we are witnessing cyberattacks, sabotage, attempted attacks against critical infrastructure, such as the one at Leipzig Airport on August 4th, and attempts to destabilize our democratic society,” he said.
“All of this threatens our freedom, and that is why we are investing in preserving our freedom,” he added.
The chancellor's comments came after Germany's foreign intelligence chief issued a separate warning about the possibility of the country becoming involved in an armed confrontation with Russia.
“We are facing a massive threat in the east of our continent. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has profoundly shaken the European peace order,” Merz said during a convention of the ruling coalition partner Christian Social Union in Munich.
“And we also see that Russia seeks to destabilize Germany, day in and day out,” he added.
Merz said the perceived threat goes beyond the war in Ukraine, pointing to cyberattacks, acts of sabotage and efforts to target vital infrastructure across Europe.
“This threat is no longer limited to Ukraine. Across Europe, we are witnessing cyberattacks, sabotage, attempted attacks against critical infrastructure, such as the one at Leipzig Airport on August 4th, and attempts to destabilize our democratic society,” he said.
“All of this threatens our freedom, and that is why we are investing in preserving our freedom,” he added.
The chancellor's comments came after Germany's foreign intelligence chief issued a separate warning about the possibility of the country becoming involved in an armed confrontation with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment