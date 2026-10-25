Eisenkot Challenges Netanyahu Over Economic Isolation, National Security
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to continue leading the country, arguing that his proposed response to potential international sanctions could undermine Israel's economy and jeopardize national security ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
In a statement published on X, the head of the Yashar party accused Netanyahu of shifting his focus toward “dismantling the Israeli economy for generations ahead” after “dismantling Israeli society and weakening the army.”
Eisenkot described Netanyahu's recent statements as “conclusive proof that he has lost touch with reality and moved into a world of delusions,” claiming that the prime minister was preparing for a possible separation from the international financial system because of Israel's deteriorating standing abroad.
“This is the madness of a man who is no longer fit to lead the country,” he said.
The criticism followed Netanyahu's announcement a day earlier that he had requested an economic contingency plan incorporating alternative payment mechanisms, including cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, to prepare for the possibility of international banking and financial restrictions.
Netanyahu raised concerns about potential punitive measures that could affect Israel's banking sector. However, he did not announce plans to remove the country from the international economic system. The prospect of economic isolation was raised by Eisenkot in his criticism of the proposal.
Netanyahu also cautioned that American military assistance would not continue indefinitely, calling on Israel to prepare for a possible end to the support by developing greater independent defense capabilities.
Eisenkot Warns Of Economic Consequences
Eisenkot ridiculed Netanyahu's proposed financial approach by referring to it as “Bibicoin,” a term combining the prime minister's nickname, Bibi, with cryptocurrency-based payment methods.
He questioned how Israeli technology firms conducting business internationally would collect payments and secure foreign investment if they were forced to operate outside conventional international banking channels and depend on digital currencies.
The opposition leader also raised concerns about the feasibility of overseas investors acquiring Israeli businesses under circumstances in which the country faced increasing financial isolation.
According to Eisenkot, such a strategy could drive companies to move their operations abroad, undermine personal savings and investments, and encourage more Israelis to leave the country.
He warned that these developments could reduce employment opportunities and limit funding for essential public services, including healthcare and education, with potential consequences for national security.
“This is not an imagined nightmare scenario, but Netanyahu’s plan for Israel if he is reelected” on Tuesday, he said.
“This is a real warning. Israel will not withstand another four years like these.”
Economic Proposal Draws Further Criticism
Netanyahu's comments also prompted objections from figures in Israel's economic and political circles.
Reports quoting an unnamed senior economic official indicated that cryptocurrencies and alternative financial technologies would not provide an effective way to overcome banking sanctions. The official also warned that publicly proposing such measures could itself damage economic confidence.
The controversy is unfolding as Israel faces growing international criticism over its military campaign in Gaza, settlement expansion, and violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.
The UK and several other Western countries have introduced measures targeting individuals and organizations associated with Israeli settlements, while concerns about the possibility of wider economic and diplomatic restrictions have increased.
The dispute comes ahead of Tuesday's Knesset elections, in which Netanyahu and Eisenkot are competing for the opportunity to lead the next government.
Eisenkot concluded his appeal by urging Israelis to vote for “a better shared future.”
The former military chief is among Netanyahu's principal political challengers, with the two figures holding sharply different positions on economic management, security policy, national leadership, and international relations.
Israeli politics remains divided over accountability for the security failures surrounding the October 2023 attack, the conduct of subsequent military operations, compulsory military service, economic policy, and relations with the United States and other Western countries.
In a statement published on X, the head of the Yashar party accused Netanyahu of shifting his focus toward “dismantling the Israeli economy for generations ahead” after “dismantling Israeli society and weakening the army.”
Eisenkot described Netanyahu's recent statements as “conclusive proof that he has lost touch with reality and moved into a world of delusions,” claiming that the prime minister was preparing for a possible separation from the international financial system because of Israel's deteriorating standing abroad.
“This is the madness of a man who is no longer fit to lead the country,” he said.
The criticism followed Netanyahu's announcement a day earlier that he had requested an economic contingency plan incorporating alternative payment mechanisms, including cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, to prepare for the possibility of international banking and financial restrictions.
Netanyahu raised concerns about potential punitive measures that could affect Israel's banking sector. However, he did not announce plans to remove the country from the international economic system. The prospect of economic isolation was raised by Eisenkot in his criticism of the proposal.
Netanyahu also cautioned that American military assistance would not continue indefinitely, calling on Israel to prepare for a possible end to the support by developing greater independent defense capabilities.
Eisenkot Warns Of Economic Consequences
Eisenkot ridiculed Netanyahu's proposed financial approach by referring to it as “Bibicoin,” a term combining the prime minister's nickname, Bibi, with cryptocurrency-based payment methods.
He questioned how Israeli technology firms conducting business internationally would collect payments and secure foreign investment if they were forced to operate outside conventional international banking channels and depend on digital currencies.
The opposition leader also raised concerns about the feasibility of overseas investors acquiring Israeli businesses under circumstances in which the country faced increasing financial isolation.
According to Eisenkot, such a strategy could drive companies to move their operations abroad, undermine personal savings and investments, and encourage more Israelis to leave the country.
He warned that these developments could reduce employment opportunities and limit funding for essential public services, including healthcare and education, with potential consequences for national security.
“This is not an imagined nightmare scenario, but Netanyahu’s plan for Israel if he is reelected” on Tuesday, he said.
“This is a real warning. Israel will not withstand another four years like these.”
Economic Proposal Draws Further Criticism
Netanyahu's comments also prompted objections from figures in Israel's economic and political circles.
Reports quoting an unnamed senior economic official indicated that cryptocurrencies and alternative financial technologies would not provide an effective way to overcome banking sanctions. The official also warned that publicly proposing such measures could itself damage economic confidence.
The controversy is unfolding as Israel faces growing international criticism over its military campaign in Gaza, settlement expansion, and violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.
The UK and several other Western countries have introduced measures targeting individuals and organizations associated with Israeli settlements, while concerns about the possibility of wider economic and diplomatic restrictions have increased.
The dispute comes ahead of Tuesday's Knesset elections, in which Netanyahu and Eisenkot are competing for the opportunity to lead the next government.
Eisenkot concluded his appeal by urging Israelis to vote for “a better shared future.”
The former military chief is among Netanyahu's principal political challengers, with the two figures holding sharply different positions on economic management, security policy, national leadership, and international relations.
Israeli politics remains divided over accountability for the security failures surrounding the October 2023 attack, the conduct of subsequent military operations, compulsory military service, economic policy, and relations with the United States and other Western countries.
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