D8 Chief Emphasizes Member States’ Role in Regional Stability, Peace
(MENAFN) The Developing Eight (D8) Organization for Economic Cooperation makes an important contribution to promoting peace and stability, Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said Friday, pointing to the strategic and economic importance of its member states.
"All these countries are of great geostrategic and geoeconomic importance. Each also possesses considerable capacity to influence developments in its respective region," Mahmood told Anadolu on the sidelines of the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference.
Speaking about the conference's significance, Mahmood said the international community was facing a period characterized by intense conflicts in various parts of the world.
"There are currently more than 65 ongoing conflicts worldwide. This means that more than 100 countries are involved in conflict in one way or another,” he said, adding: “According to one statistic, approximately one-quarter of the world's population lives in conflict zones.”
Mahmood said the theme of this year's gathering, Partnerships for Peace and New Perspectives: Mediation in a Changing World, was especially relevant given current global circumstances.
"When we look at the way challenges to peace and security are emerging, with the increasing use of force to resolve disputes and disagreements, the disregard for international law, and the discrediting of multilateralism and multilateral institutions, we see that it is time to turn a new page," he said.
"All these countries are of great geostrategic and geoeconomic importance. Each also possesses considerable capacity to influence developments in its respective region," Mahmood told Anadolu on the sidelines of the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference.
Speaking about the conference's significance, Mahmood said the international community was facing a period characterized by intense conflicts in various parts of the world.
"There are currently more than 65 ongoing conflicts worldwide. This means that more than 100 countries are involved in conflict in one way or another,” he said, adding: “According to one statistic, approximately one-quarter of the world's population lives in conflict zones.”
Mahmood said the theme of this year's gathering, Partnerships for Peace and New Perspectives: Mediation in a Changing World, was especially relevant given current global circumstances.
"When we look at the way challenges to peace and security are emerging, with the increasing use of force to resolve disputes and disagreements, the disregard for international law, and the discrediting of multilateralism and multilateral institutions, we see that it is time to turn a new page," he said.
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