Israeli Forces Convert Palestinian Homes into Military Positions in Hebron
(MENAFN) Israeli troops occupied Palestinian residences in Hebron on Saturday, forcing inhabitants to leave and transforming the properties into military barracks and surveillance positions on the second day of an operation in the southern occupied West Bank, according to reports.
Military personnel seized houses in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in southern Hebron for use as accommodation for soldiers. Forces also expelled residents from properties in other parts of the city, subsequently turning the buildings into observation posts.
The latest expulsions follow the displacement of hundreds of Palestinian families since Friday, as military raids, roadblocks, and restrictions on civilian movement continue across the area.
In the vicinity of Bethlehem, Israeli forces closed dirt roads connecting to the town of Tuqu and fired tear gas and stun grenades toward Palestinian vehicles attempting to travel along alternative, unpaved routes. The closures have forced residents of Bethlehem and nearby communities to rely on rough roads to move between towns and villages.
Israeli forces imposed a blockade on Hebron and the neighboring town of Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, the incident left two Israeli soldiers dead and three others wounded, while Israeli troops killed both Palestinian attackers.
The Israeli military announced that its operation could continue for several days, with activities expected to include searches of residential properties, interrogations, and efforts to discover weapons and “terrorist infrastructure.”
Across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli settlers have intensified since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.
The escalation has involved the killing and detention of Palestinians, the destruction of homes and other buildings, the burning of mosques and vehicles, and the demolition of agricultural land using bulldozers. Palestinian farmers have also faced restrictions on reaching their fields, while entire communities have been displaced amid the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.
Military personnel seized houses in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in southern Hebron for use as accommodation for soldiers. Forces also expelled residents from properties in other parts of the city, subsequently turning the buildings into observation posts.
The latest expulsions follow the displacement of hundreds of Palestinian families since Friday, as military raids, roadblocks, and restrictions on civilian movement continue across the area.
In the vicinity of Bethlehem, Israeli forces closed dirt roads connecting to the town of Tuqu and fired tear gas and stun grenades toward Palestinian vehicles attempting to travel along alternative, unpaved routes. The closures have forced residents of Bethlehem and nearby communities to rely on rough roads to move between towns and villages.
Israeli forces imposed a blockade on Hebron and the neighboring town of Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, the incident left two Israeli soldiers dead and three others wounded, while Israeli troops killed both Palestinian attackers.
The Israeli military announced that its operation could continue for several days, with activities expected to include searches of residential properties, interrogations, and efforts to discover weapons and “terrorist infrastructure.”
Across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli settlers have intensified since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.
The escalation has involved the killing and detention of Palestinians, the destruction of homes and other buildings, the burning of mosques and vehicles, and the demolition of agricultural land using bulldozers. Palestinian farmers have also faced restrictions on reaching their fields, while entire communities have been displaced amid the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.
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