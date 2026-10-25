Italian Police Carry Out Widespread Searches Ahead of Protests
(MENAFN) Italian police carried out more than 150 searches on Saturday across Milan and 20 other cities, primarily in the Lombardy region, as part of an investigation into clashes during demonstrations held the previous weekend, according to reports.
The investigation began after authorities found a suspicious chat message on the mobile phone of a young person suspected of participating in the clashes, judicial sources said.
Those searched included university students, high school students and minors. Most reportedly had no prior criminal records.
Meanwhile, dozens of additional demonstrations were expected to take place across Italy on Saturday. The October 17 Movement said it would reveal the final protest sites and meeting points shortly before the events.
Authorities increased security preparations in several major cities ahead of the planned gatherings.
In Bologna, a number of businesses in the city center covered their shop windows with wooden boards for protection.
In Turin, stores along major shopping streets began boarding up their windows, while some businesses announced temporary closures.
In Milan, security forces maintained a strong presence in the city center, particularly around Piazza Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso Vittorio Emanuele II.
The investigation began after authorities found a suspicious chat message on the mobile phone of a young person suspected of participating in the clashes, judicial sources said.
Those searched included university students, high school students and minors. Most reportedly had no prior criminal records.
Meanwhile, dozens of additional demonstrations were expected to take place across Italy on Saturday. The October 17 Movement said it would reveal the final protest sites and meeting points shortly before the events.
Authorities increased security preparations in several major cities ahead of the planned gatherings.
In Bologna, a number of businesses in the city center covered their shop windows with wooden boards for protection.
In Turin, stores along major shopping streets began boarding up their windows, while some businesses announced temporary closures.
In Milan, security forces maintained a strong presence in the city center, particularly around Piazza Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso Vittorio Emanuele II.
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