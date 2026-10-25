Dr. Martha Boeckenfeld Named 'Tech Influencer Of The Year' At The Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

AI governance keynote speaker and human-centric futurist recognised for teaching 162,000+ leaders to govern technology with human judgment

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Martha Boeckenfeld, a human-centric futurist and keynote speaker on artificial intelligence (AI) governance, has been named Tech Influencer of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026. The award recognises her work helping leaders understand where exponential technologies are heading and insisting that governance, ethics and human judgment keep up.Most conversations about AI focus on what technology can do. Dr. Boeckenfeld focuses on who decides what it should do, who governs it, and who answers when it fails. Each week she explains scientific and medical breakthroughs to more than 162,000 leaders: a surgeon who replaced metal plates with injectable bone glue, a teenager who outperformed a water treatment plant from her garage, and a DNA nanorobot that opens like an envelope and kills only the cancer cell. Her aim is understanding, not awe.“This recognition reflects the belief I carry into every keynote, masterclass and conversation: the future is not about technology, it is about people,” said Dr. Boeckenfeld.“My mission is to prepare leaders to govern technology with human judgment, and to build an abundant, human future where the machine serves people, not the other way around. Technology alone will not save us. We will.”That mission runs through everything she does. The future, she argues, is not technological; it is human. Education sits at the centre of how she makes that case. Her podcast, The Edge of Tomorrow, a monthly live show on LinkedIn and YouTube, gives scientists, founders and leaders room to explain their work in language any leader can use. Through her masterclasses she has taught more than 20,000 leaders to read where technology is heading and act on it with confidence.Behind the public work sits 25 years in financial services, AI governance and board leadership, including executive roles at UBS and AXA and former mandates at BlackRock and UniCredit. She serves as Board Director at Generali Switzerland, where she sits on the Audit Committee, and as Board Director at Generali Investments and Europ Assistance Switzerland. She has spoken at Davos Innovation Week for four consecutive years. Today she helps boards close what she calls the Governance Gap: technology moves faster than the institutions responsible for it.Her answer is a principle she named the Human Parity Principle, a ratio of two to one. For every two units invested in AI capability, she argues, one should be invested in the human judgment needed to govern it.Dr. Boeckenfeld's selected work includes co-authoring The Fast Future Blur (Wiley), the Foresight Paper Davos 2025, and the EU AI Act country profiles for Germany (2025) and Switzerland (2026), and co-creating Lumina, an art-and-science book launched at CERN. Her recognition includes LinkedIn Top Voice (2024 and 2025), a Favikon ranking as the No. 2 Futurist Keynote Speaker in Switzerland (2025 and 2026), Top 100 Business Women in Switzerland (2024 and 2025, 2026), Top 100 Women of the Future, and a seat on the Forbes Switzerland Award Jury 2026.“Dr. Martha Boeckenfeld's selection as Tech Influencer of the Year recognises her distinctive contribution to the conversation around emerging technologies, AI governance and human judgment. Through her work, she challenges leaders to look beyond what technology can do and consider how it should be governed, ensuring that human responsibility remains central to innovation. With more than 162,000 followers on LinkedIn, where she was recognised as a Top Voice in 2024 and 2025, she extends these important conversations to a global audience. Her ability to make complex technological developments accessible while championing a human-centred approach to the future makes her a well-deserving recipient of this recognition.” - Jury, Influencer Magazine AwardsThrough her weekly writing, her podcast, her masterclasses and her board advisory work, Dr. Boeckenfeld has built a distinct, human-centric voice in the global technology conversation, one that reaches more than 162,000 leaders and consistently puts human judgment at the centre of innovation.About Dr. Martha BoeckenfeldDr. Martha Boeckenfeld is a human-centric futurist, keynote speaker and board director specialising in AI governance, quantum and emerging technology. A former senior executive at UBS and AXA with 25 years in global finance, she serves on the boards of Generali Switzerland, Generali Investments and Europ Assistance Switzerland, and advises boards and C-suite leaders on closing the Governance Gap. She is the host of the podcast The Edge of Tomorrow and co-author of The Fast Future Blur (Wiley). Learn more at linkedin/in/drmarthaboeckenfeld.

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Dr. Martha Boeckenfeld Named 'Tech Influencer of the Year' at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By Influencer Magazine UK October 25, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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