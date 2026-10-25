Prof. Shabnam Delfani Wins 'International Recognition Award' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prof. Dr. Shabnam (Shery) Delfani, internationally recognised environmental scientist, professor and geopolitical analyst, has been awarded the International Recognition Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards (E3) on October 25, 2026, honouring her extraordinary contributions to climate change modelling, sustainability, water diplomacy and international peace advocacy and diplomacy across the globe.Based in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, Prof. Delfani holds a PhD in Environmental Management with a specialisation in Climate Change Modelling and is associated with Cranfield University. She is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of the Eurasia Policy Council (EPC) Think Tank in London. Her work focuses on water diplomacy, waste to energy systems, climate resilience and food security, areas that sit at the heart of some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today.Reflecting on the recognition, Prof. Delfani shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because it reflects a lifetime of work dedicated to building bridges between nations, communities and disciplines. I have spent my career working at the intersection of science, policy and peace, and to have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."Prof. Delfani's impact extends far beyond academia. She serves as a World Women Peace Ambassador, has been recognised as a Global Top 32 Influencer Woman, and works as a UN Senior Associate and Advisor. Her voice is widely sought in international media, where she serves as Deputy Editor (London) for the London Post and frequently appears as a political analyst on major networks including Pakistan TV Global, Asia One, Sky News 1, BBC English, DW, NTV and other global outlets. She routinely provides live analysis on high stakes global security issues, such as US- Iran relations, Middle East stability and the global energy crisis. As a foreign policy expert, she regularly comments on the international priorities of Western nations, tracking strategic alignments involving NATO, Ukraine and the Middle East. She previously stood as a parliamentary candidate, further demonstrating her commitment to public service and democratic engagement.Beyond her international work, Prof. Delfani remains deeply rooted in her local community. She serves as the Vice Chair of the Community Committee for the West Bletchley Council as a councillor and has run a local supplementary school in Buckinghamshire since 2013, nurturing the next generation of learners and leaders.Speaking on what the International Recognition Award represents, Prof. Delfani added, "For me, recognition is not an endpoint but a responsibility. It reminds us that the work of building a more sustainable and peaceful world is ongoing, and that each of us has a role to play. I believe that when we bring together science, policy and compassion, we can solve the world's most complex challenges. This recognition reinforces my commitment to advancing peace, diplomacy, sustainability and international cooperation."With a distinguished academic career, leadership of a prominent London think tank, roles as a UN Senior Associate and Advisor, a World Women Peace Ambassador designation, extensive media contributions as a geopolitical analyst, and a strong record of community leadership, Prof. Shabnam Delfani stands as one of the most influential and multifaceted voices of her generation. Her win at IMA 2026 celebrates not only her extraordinary achievements to date but her ongoing mission to advance sustainability, peace, diplomacy and international understanding across the globe.

Paul Hebert

Influencer Magazine UK

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prof. Shabnam Delfani Wins 'International Recognition Award' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By Influencer Magazine UK October 25, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.