PM Modi Highlights 50 Crore E-Sanjeevani Teleconsultations Shares Success Stories From Remote Areas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the rapid adoption of technology by Indians and showcased the success of the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform, which has completed nearly 50 crore (500 million) teleconsultations so far.

Speaking in the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said a key characteristic of the people of India is their ability to embrace new technology quickly and integrate it naturally into daily life.

He described e-Sanjeevani as an excellent example of how technology can be used effectively to make people's lives easier.“Approximately 50 crore teleconsultations have been conducted through this platform so far - a truly significant figure. It is a remarkable testament to the power of technology, the dedicated spirit of our doctors, and the trust placed in it by our fellow citizens,” PM Modi said.

He noted that the extensive network of e-Sanjeevani has reached even the most remote corners of the country.

Sharing moving success stories, the Prime Minister mentioned Oho-Tahane, a child from the Jarawa tribe on Baratang Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. When the child suffered from a high fever and difficulty in breathing, local health workers used e-Sanjeevani to consult an expert doctor. The child was diagnosed with pneumonia, and his condition improved rapidly under specialist care.

In Kalpeni, Lakshadweep, a 60-year-old man named Kunhi Koya suddenly fell ill. Through e-Sanjeevani, an experienced doctor in Kavaratti guided the local medical team and helped provide relief.

Kunjang Dolma, in Zanskar, Ladakh, faced complications during pregnancy, and a specialist doctor offered immediate assistance through the platform.

Similarly, in Peren, Nagaland, 12-year-old Mushem, who was suffering from an ear infection and fever, received prompt diagnosis and the right medication via e-Sanjeevani.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of nearly 1.90 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country.

These centres, he said, are evolving into wellness hubs at the panchayat level. Villagers are now undergoing regular health check-ups, and e-Sanjeevani is playing a major role in supporting this shift towards preventive healthcare.

The Prime Minister said the combination of technology-driven telemedicine and strengthened primary healthcare is transforming access to medical services, especially in remote and rural areas.

e-Sanjeevani is India's national telemedicine service launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Developed by C-DAC, this free cloud-based platform enables remote doctor consultations through two modes -- doctor-to-doctor at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and direct patient-to-doctor from home. By bridging the gap between patients and specialists, e-Sanjeevani has significantly improved access to quality healthcare, especially in rural and underserved areas.