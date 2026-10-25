Spirit Of 'Vocal For Local' Now Taking Our Products To Global Markets: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is now taking Indian products to global markets, while reiterating the call to choose 'Swadeshi' during the ongoing festive season to further the resolve of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "During this festive season, you must have noticed a shift in your surroundings. People are now placing great importance on Swadeshi products while shopping. This spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is now taking our products to global markets."

Giving examples, he mentioned how 'makhana' from Bihar's Purnia is now reaching Greece, and 'arhar dal' from Kalaburagi in Karnataka is being exported to the Maldives. "New global markets are opening up for India's farmers," he added.

"While discussing local products, I would like to draw your attention to another important aspect: the packaging of a product is just as significant as its quality. Often, when we see an item in the market, it is its attractive packaging that draws us to pick it up. We want to know about a product just by looking at its packaging," the Prime Minister said, adding that there is now an "increasing emphasis on packaging".

In Maharashtra, PM Modi mentioned that tribal communities have placed a strong focus on the packaging of the products they create. Through an initiative called 'Shabari Naturals', he mentioned that products like honey, mahua, chironji and bamboo-based items are being brought to the market, reflecting "tribal art".

"You will be pleased to know that this packaging has received Japan's prestigious 'Good Design Award'. Our youth are also experimenting anew in this field; a 'bamboo' start-up in Karnataka is creating packaging material from bamboo and agricultural residue," he said.

Talking about the Khadi products, the Prime Minister said, "This time on Gandhi Jayanti, sales of the products of Khadi Gram Udyog exceeded Rs 28 crore in a single day. It is an increase of Rs 1.5 crore over the previous year. This means that the popularity of Khadi continues to grow, and the benefits are reaching those whose skills and hard work bring items like Khadi and various handicrafts to life."

Reiterating the call to adopt Swadeshi, PM Modi said, "During the festive season, we often buy many things for our families and loved ones. This time too, do prioritise products made by local artisans when you shop; your purchases will boost their morale."

"This sense of affection will further strengthen the 'Vocal for Local' movement. As this movement gains momentum, the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' will be realised all the faster. For that, I personally urge you to prioritise and highlight products crafted by local artisans," he added.