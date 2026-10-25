Delhi Police Arrest Two In Rs 2.10 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's North-East District has arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a mule bank account that received Rs 98,592 linked to a Rs 2.10 crore digital-arrest cyber fraud case.

The police recovered four mobile phones, six debit cards and 10 chequebooks from the accused.

The arrested men have been identified as Sonu Khan (36), a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Arjun Chaudhary (38), a resident of Ram Nagar in Shahdara, Delhi. According to police records, neither accused has any previous criminal involvement.

According to the police, the case came to light during the scrutiny of complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). One complaint was shortlisted for verification, during which investigators discovered that a suspected mule bank account operating in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, had received Rs 98,592 on October 12.

Examination of the bank transactions revealed that Rs 49,000 had been withdrawn from the account on October 12, while the remaining amount had been withdrawn through a cheque.

Further investigation established that the transaction was linked to E-FIR No. 0170/2026, dated October 15, registered at the Special Cell's IFSO unit in Delhi under Sections 318(4), 319 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered following a complaint by Pratibha Jain, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi, who reported being cheated of approximately Rs 2.10 crore by cyber fraudsters in a so-called“digital arrest” scam.

During the investigation, the bank account that had received a portion of the alleged fraud proceeds was suspected to have been used as a mule account to route money obtained through cybercrime.

Through technical surveillance and sustained investigation, the police traced the account holder, Sonu Khan, in Ashok Nagar, North-East Delhi. He was allegedly operating a shop dealing in disposable items.

During the proceedings, the police recovered three mobile phones, 10 chequebooks and six debit cards belonging to different banks from Khan's possession.

Khan allegedly disclosed during interrogation that he was working for Arjun Chaudhary, who had facilitated the establishment of the shop.

Acting on information gathered during the investigation, the police apprehended Chaudhary, 38, a resident of Gali No. 3, Ram Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi. One mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is in progress.