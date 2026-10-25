PM Modi Says Vocal For Local Is Taking Indian Produce To World Stage

PM Modi Advocates Vocal for Local for Global Market Growth

Asserting that the growing public embrace of indigenous goods is propelling Indian produce onto the global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is successfully opening up international markets for the country's farmers and rural artisans. Addressing the 139th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister highlighted milestones such as Bihar's Purnia makhana reaching Greece and Karnataka's Kalaburagi pulses entering the Maldives, while urging citizens to consciously prioritise locally crafted goods during the upcoming festive season of Diwali and Chhath to accelerate the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"During this festive season, you must all have noticed a change around you. Now people have started giving a lot of importance to indigenous products while shopping. This spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is taking our products to markets around the world," PM Modi said.

Citing concrete examples of local produce finding international acclaim, he said, "Makhana (foxnut) from Purnia in Bihar is now reaching Greece. 'Arhar dal' from Kalaburagi in Karnataka is now going to the Maldives, which means new markets are opening up in the world for the farmers of India."

Empowering Tribal Artisans and Handicrafts

The Prime Minister also commended tribal communities in Maharashtra for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern market requirements through initiatives like 'Shabri Naturals'. "Tribal communities in Maharashtra have focused a lot on the packaging of the products they make. Here, through 'Shabri Naturals', products made from honey, Mahua, Chir, and bamboo are being brought into the market. There is an imprint of tribal art on their packaging. You will be happy to know that this packaging has received Japan's prestigious 'Good Design Award'," he said.

Underlining the resurgence of Khadi and handicraft sectors, PM Modi stated that the growing popularity of Khadi is directly empowering skilled artisans across the nation. With festivals around the corner, he made a personal appeal to consumers to embrace domestic craftsmanship. "During festivals, we buy many things for our families and loved ones. This time too, when you shop, please prioritise products made by local artisans. Your purchases will encourage them. This affinity of yours will take the 'Vocal for Local' campaign further, and the further the 'Vocal for Local' campaign advances, the faster the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat will be realised," the Prime Minister remarked.

Call for Cleanliness and Reflection on Mann Ki Baat

Touching upon the importance of sanitation ahead of Diwali and Chhath, PM Modi called upon citizens to participate actively in cleanliness initiatives. "The sacred festivals of Diwali and Chhath are just a few days away. For this, cleanliness campaigns are being run from place to place. We must keep those places clean where we live. Our small efforts can only bring big changes around us," he said.

The 139th episode of the monthly broadcast was tuned into by leaders and citizens across the country. In Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi listened to the address, while in Ranchi, Jharkhand, BJP leaders including Union Minister Annapurna Devi and party leader Nitin Nabin joined locals to listen to the Prime Minister's broadcast.

Earlier in the day, recalling the beginning of 'Mann Ki Baat' 12 years ago, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Prime Minister said the programme had continued uninterrupted, with listeners playing an important role throughout the journey. "12 years ago, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began 'Mann Ki Baat'. Since then, our journey has continued uninterrupted. All of you have been both fellow travellers and guides on this journey. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of the common man of our country," PM Modi said.

Drawing a parallel with India's centuries-old tradition of pilgrimages, he said, "Our country has had a tradition of pilgrimages for centuries, adding, "For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is no less than a pilgrimage, a journey to closely understand the efforts of people of the country and to pay tribute to their contributions."

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