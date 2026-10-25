Vishwanath And Sons To Irumudi: Telugu Films Dominate Netflix India's Top 10 OTT Movies

Telugu films are making a strong mark on Netflix India, with movies starring Ravi Teja, Nani, Suriya and Suhas gaining popularity. Here is a look at the platform's top 10 trending movies right now.

Theatre releases are getting a good response these days. Still, the OTT craze is not dropping at all. Telugu movies are showing their power on OTT platforms now. They are creating a massive buzz across India. Three Telugu movies are trending at the top on Netflix right now. A maximum number of viewers are loving these films. These movies rocked the box office earlier and are now doing the same on OTT. Films of Ravi Teja, Nani, Suriya, and Suhas lead this list.

Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons is trending at number one on Netflix across India. Telugu director Venky Atluri directed this movie. Naga Vamsi produced it. Suriya made his direct Telugu debut with this film. Mamitha Baiju played the heroine, while Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon played key roles. The movie hit the screens on August 14 and became a blockbuster. It is streaming on Netflix since September 11.

Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi holds the second spot on the list. The movie released on August 21 and created a sensation in theatres. It collected around Rs 250 crores at the box office. This emotional thriller revolves around Ayyappa Swamy devotees. It started streaming on Netflix on September 18. Shiva Nirvana directed this film. Priya Bhavani Shankar played the female lead, while Sai Kumar and Ramesh Indira played crucial roles.

Nani starrer The Paradise takes the third spot on Netflix. Srikanth Odela directed this movie. Kayadu Lohar played the heroine, and Mohan Babu acted as the villain. Sampoornesh Babu and Easwari Rao played key roles. The movie released on September 24 and got an average response in theatres. However, it is getting a massive response on OTT. The film dropped on OTT this Thursday and is currently trending in the top 3.

Hollywood animation film Detective Conan is trending at the fourth spot. Suhas starrer Mandaadi is rocking at the fifth spot. Mathi Maran directed this movie. Soori, Suhas, and Mahima Nambiar played the lead roles. The film released on September 10 and became a blockbuster. It collected nearly Rs 150 crores. The movie started streaming on Netflix on October 8 and is getting a superb response.

Tamil movie Modha Rathiri is trending in the top 6. Raja Karuppasamy directed this comedy drama. Rishikanth and Anisha Anil Kumar played the lead pair. The movie released on August 21 and became a big hit. It started streaming on OTT on September 18. Japanese TV series Shadow of the Ten Ninja holds the seventh spot. Hindi show Great Indian Kapil takes the eighth spot. Hindi movie Dhamaal 4 and Hindi series Chumbak take the ninth and tenth spots respectively.