Israel’s New Truce Violation Kills Two Women, Child in Gaza
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians, including two women and a child, were killed and eight others injured in Israeli attacks in different parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to reports.
The incidents occurred amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
In central Gaza, a Palestinian child died from injuries sustained in Israeli army gunfire in Deir al-Balah.
In the south, a Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli fire west of Khan Younis.
In northern Gaza, Fatima Abu Laban was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia. Another woman was wounded in the neck by Israeli gunfire in the same city.
Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh, a young Palestinian, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City. Three other people were injured, including one who suffered serious wounds.
Meanwhile, three Palestinians sustained injuries of varying severity when Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Deir al-Balah and the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
The incidents occurred amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
In central Gaza, a Palestinian child died from injuries sustained in Israeli army gunfire in Deir al-Balah.
In the south, a Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli fire west of Khan Younis.
In northern Gaza, Fatima Abu Laban was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia. Another woman was wounded in the neck by Israeli gunfire in the same city.
Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh, a young Palestinian, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City. Three other people were injured, including one who suffered serious wounds.
Meanwhile, three Palestinians sustained injuries of varying severity when Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Deir al-Balah and the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
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