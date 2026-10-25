Yellow Vests Announce Nationwide Protests Against France's Government
(MENAFN) France's Yellow Vests movement has called for demonstrations across the country on Oct. 31 to oppose what it describes as the government's "authoritarian drift," according to reports.
The movement plans to organize rallies and sit-ins outside the National Assembly in Paris and municipal town halls nationwide, aiming to "defend public freedoms."
"There is anger in this country which is not being heard," the Yellow Vests said in a statement, accusing the government of "contempt, refusal to listen, lies and repression."
The group also warned that civil liberties were "under threat," criticizing what it characterized as a growing "authoritarian drift" within the executive branch.
The announcement comes as authorities have prohibited several demonstrations in different parts of France following widespread violence and looting that affected the country a week earlier.
Separately, thousands of demonstrators were expected to gather in Paris and other major cities on Saturday to voice their concerns over increasing living costs and unfavorable conditions in the education sector.
The movement plans to organize rallies and sit-ins outside the National Assembly in Paris and municipal town halls nationwide, aiming to "defend public freedoms."
"There is anger in this country which is not being heard," the Yellow Vests said in a statement, accusing the government of "contempt, refusal to listen, lies and repression."
The group also warned that civil liberties were "under threat," criticizing what it characterized as a growing "authoritarian drift" within the executive branch.
The announcement comes as authorities have prohibited several demonstrations in different parts of France following widespread violence and looting that affected the country a week earlier.
Separately, thousands of demonstrators were expected to gather in Paris and other major cities on Saturday to voice their concerns over increasing living costs and unfavorable conditions in the education sector.
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