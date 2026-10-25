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Ukraine Reports Restoration of Starshield Speeds After High-Level Talks

Ukraine Reports Restoration of Starshield Speeds After High-Level Talks


Date: 2026-10-25 02:39:34

(MENAFN) Ukraine has reported the restoration of Starshield connection speeds following high-level discussions, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara announced Saturday.

Khmara told reporters that Defense Ministry monitoring systems had detected improved connection speeds after Kyiv raised concerns earlier this month about restrictions affecting Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite service.

"We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable," Khmara said, emphasizing the importance of the restoration for military activities and communications along the front lines.

He described the development as "yet another example of how direct dialogue and the firm stance taken by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) at the highest level yield results."

"And this outcome is, above all, crucial for our front line, for our military personnel, for the operation of drones, and for logistics and communications," he added.

Khmara said the Defense Ministry would continue evaluating the system's performance and monitoring its operational indicators.

Ukrainian officials had reported limitations on Starshield connection speeds for more than a week, prompting concerns about the satellite system's importance to the country's defense activities amid ongoing Russian airstrikes.

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