New Houthi Attacks Kill Children, Injure Civilians in Yemen's Taiz
(MENAFN) Two children were killed, three civilians injured and four residents abducted during Houthi attacks in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province over a 24-hour period, according to a human rights organization on Saturday.
The Yemen Network for Rights and Freedoms said it had "documented 21 crimes and violations by the Houthis over the past 24 hours in Taiz governorate," including the launch of approximately 213 projectiles toward residential neighborhoods.
"Three civilians, including two women, sustained various injuries, while four other residents were abducted and taken to unknown locations," the organization said.
The group further accused the Houthis of maintaining a siege on the area and restricting civilian movement and the delivery of essential goods.
According to the organization, Houthi fighters also raided and looted three houses in the al-Hujariya area south of Taiz, while damaging seven additional properties. Two of the damaged homes were reportedly destroyed completely.
The rights organization urged the international community to "take action to protect Taiz residents from repeated shelling and the siege," warning that residents and healthcare facilities were increasingly struggling to manage the worsening humanitarian situation.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
The reported incidents come amid an intensification of military activity that began in July, described as the most extensive escalation since relative calm followed a truce initiated in April 2022.
The Yemen Network for Rights and Freedoms said it had "documented 21 crimes and violations by the Houthis over the past 24 hours in Taiz governorate," including the launch of approximately 213 projectiles toward residential neighborhoods.
"Three civilians, including two women, sustained various injuries, while four other residents were abducted and taken to unknown locations," the organization said.
The group further accused the Houthis of maintaining a siege on the area and restricting civilian movement and the delivery of essential goods.
According to the organization, Houthi fighters also raided and looted three houses in the al-Hujariya area south of Taiz, while damaging seven additional properties. Two of the damaged homes were reportedly destroyed completely.
The rights organization urged the international community to "take action to protect Taiz residents from repeated shelling and the siege," warning that residents and healthcare facilities were increasingly struggling to manage the worsening humanitarian situation.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
The reported incidents come amid an intensification of military activity that began in July, described as the most extensive escalation since relative calm followed a truce initiated in April 2022.
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