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French Interior Minister Warns of Possible Unrest During Paris Protest

French Interior Minister Warns of Possible Unrest During Paris Protest


Date: 2026-10-25 02:37:49

(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez urged police officers to remain on high alert ahead of demonstrations in Paris on Saturday, warning of potential unrest and stressing the need for rapid, flexible responses, according to reports.

During a visit to the National Police Academy in Paris-Vincennes, Nunez said authorities had received numerous calls for disruption from political groups and “criminal groups.”

"There are significant calls for disruption, coming from political movements or simply criminal groups, and we will need to remain extremely mobile," he said.

The minister cautioned that various groups might seek to trigger confrontations by targeting commercial establishments, public institutions and security personnel.

"We know that we will probably have disparate groups trying to create incidents, either by targeting businesses, institutions or internal security forces," he said.

With demonstrations expected across the French capital, Nunez called on officers to remain "extremely responsive" and "uncompromising" in their handling of potential incidents.

"I am behind you. I know who you are, what you are facing and the violence you are confronting. You can count on my support," he told officers, adding that their actions were proportionate.

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