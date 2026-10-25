UK Lawmaker Calls for Comprehensive Sanctions Against Israel Over West Bank
(MENAFN) A member of Britain's governing Labour Party called on the government Saturday to take stronger action over developments in the occupied West Bank, arguing that the UK should lead efforts to impose "full sanctions and (the) political isolation of Israel”.
“As Netanyahu starts the process of turning the West Bank into a second Gaza our government has to act," John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington, wrote on X. "The message needs to go out that this extension of the genocide will not be tolerated."
His appeal followed reports that Israeli authorities had imposed collective punishment measures on Palestinians in Hebron after two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a shooting near a checkpoint outside the city.
During a visit to Hebron on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was preparing an extensive operation across the occupied West Bank. The planned campaign would involve raids on residential properties and the displacement of Palestinians from their neighborhoods.
Earlier this month, McDonnell called for tougher measures against Israel, arguing that the British government should move "beyond the limited sanctions" and completely suspend arms sales amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
"It's important that they've introduced some sanctions against the Israeli settlements. It's not far enough. What we need is overall sanctions, the end of trade," he said.
“As Netanyahu starts the process of turning the West Bank into a second Gaza our government has to act," John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington, wrote on X. "The message needs to go out that this extension of the genocide will not be tolerated."
His appeal followed reports that Israeli authorities had imposed collective punishment measures on Palestinians in Hebron after two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a shooting near a checkpoint outside the city.
During a visit to Hebron on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was preparing an extensive operation across the occupied West Bank. The planned campaign would involve raids on residential properties and the displacement of Palestinians from their neighborhoods.
Earlier this month, McDonnell called for tougher measures against Israel, arguing that the British government should move "beyond the limited sanctions" and completely suspend arms sales amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
"It's important that they've introduced some sanctions against the Israeli settlements. It's not far enough. What we need is overall sanctions, the end of trade," he said.
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