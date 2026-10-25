Official, Popular Funeral Ceremonies Set For Victims Of Karak Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Official and popular funeral ceremonies for the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted Hmoud village in Karak Governorate are scheduled to take place today, Sunday, at 1:00 PM.

A unified official and popular procession will be held to lay to rest the victims of the assault. Funeral services will depart from several churches before converging at the burial site in Hmoud village, situated opposite the church where the attack occurred, where a mass grave site and a commemorative monument have been prepared.

A joint condolence hall has been established to receive mourners for all families of the victims in unified venues set up in Karak, reflecting national unity and solidarity across the governorate and the Kingdom following the attack, which claimed nine lives and left 34 injured.

//Petra// AA