Chinese Embassy Lowers Flag To Half-Mast In Mourning For Karak Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Chinese Embassy in Amman lowered its national flag to half-mast on Sunday in mourning for the innocent victims of the Karak terrorist attack and in solidarity with the leadership and people of Jordan.

In an official statement published on its platforms, the embassy expressed its full solidarity with Jordan's leadership and people as the nation mourns the lives lost in the Karak incident.

The embassy had previously issued a formal condemnation of the attack targeting the church in Karak Governorate, reaffirming Beijing's steadfast support for the Kingdom.

The terrorist assault targeted a church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in nine fatalities and leaving 34 individuals injured.

//Petra// AA