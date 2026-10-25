Russian Invaders Attack Mykolaiv Region With Drones Over Past Day, Causing Damage
"Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. Energy infrastructure was targeted. There were no casualties," Reshetilov wrote.Read also: Marine from Mykolaiv region returns from Russian captivity after more than four years
In the Mykolaiv district, Russian forces attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. In the village of Solonchaky, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged. There were no casualties.
Russian forces also attacked the Ochakiv community with an FPV drone. No casualties were reported.
Illustrative photo: Kyiv City Council/Facebook
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