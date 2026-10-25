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Hali Healy

Hali Healy


Date: 2026-10-25 02:36:00

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow in the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles

Hali Healy (PhD Geography, King's College London, MSc SOAS) has extensive experience as a collaborative researcher in the social sustainability sciences. She has co-authored and co-coordinated two European Commission funded projects on environmental justice, and co-edited a book, Ecological Economics from the Ground Up (Routledge, 2013). Hali's areas of expertise span post-colonial environmental injustice, participatory governance, green economies, and urban waste (mis)management. She is a Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg, and a Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham, UK, working on the WM Adapt project.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, University of Johannesburg
  • –present Research Fellow, University of Birmingham
Education
  • 2017 University of Johannesburg, PhD Geography

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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