Hali Healy
- Research Fellow in the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham
Hali Healy (PhD Geography, King's College London, MSc SOAS) has extensive experience as a collaborative researcher in the social sustainability sciences. She has co-authored and co-coordinated two European Commission funded projects on environmental justice, and co-edited a book, Ecological Economics from the Ground Up (Routledge, 2013). Hali's areas of expertise span post-colonial environmental injustice, participatory governance, green economies, and urban waste (mis)management. She is a Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg, and a Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham, UK, working on the WM Adapt project.Experience
- –present Lecturer, University of Johannesburg –present Research Fellow, University of Birmingham
- 2017 University of Johannesburg, PhD Geography
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