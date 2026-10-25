Research Fellow in the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham

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Hali Healy (PhD Geography, King's College London, MSc SOAS) has extensive experience as a collaborative researcher in the social sustainability sciences. She has co-authored and co-coordinated two European Commission funded projects on environmental justice, and co-edited a book, Ecological Economics from the Ground Up (Routledge, 2013). Hali's areas of expertise span post-colonial environmental injustice, participatory governance, green economies, and urban waste (mis)management. She is a Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg, and a Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham, UK, working on the WM Adapt project.



–present Lecturer, University of Johannesburg –present Research Fellow, University of Birmingham

2017 University of Johannesburg, PhD Geography

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