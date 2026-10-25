Musk Defends Starlink Restrictions on Offensive Drone Operations
(MENAFN) Elon Musk said Saturday that Starlink was never authorized for offensive drone attacks, defending limits on the satellite internet network as Ukraine continues to depend on space-based communications in its prolonged war with Russia.
“Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on X, arguing that Ukraine's military had breached the service's usage rules.
Musk said SpaceX, the company operating Starlink that he chairs, had closed a loophole the previous week. He also distinguished the commercial satellite network from Starshield, a military-grade communications system under US government control.
“Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine,” Musk said, warning that the front line would “collapse immediately” if the service were deactivated. He emphasized that his remarks represented a factual assessment rather than a threat.
Following Musk's comments, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with the billionaire but provided no further information about their conversation.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Saturday that internet connection speeds had returned to their previous levels after several days of below-normal performance. He attributed the restoration to high-level communications, according to reports.
“We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h (nearly 250 miles per hour), and the connection is stable,” Khmara said, highlighting the importance of dependable connectivity for military personnel, drone missions, and logistical operations.
Musk maintained that SpaceX had contributed more than any other private company to Ukraine's defense. He also criticized those calling for the conflict to continue without presenting practical solutions to end the fighting.
“Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on X, arguing that Ukraine's military had breached the service's usage rules.
Musk said SpaceX, the company operating Starlink that he chairs, had closed a loophole the previous week. He also distinguished the commercial satellite network from Starshield, a military-grade communications system under US government control.
“Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine,” Musk said, warning that the front line would “collapse immediately” if the service were deactivated. He emphasized that his remarks represented a factual assessment rather than a threat.
Following Musk's comments, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with the billionaire but provided no further information about their conversation.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Saturday that internet connection speeds had returned to their previous levels after several days of below-normal performance. He attributed the restoration to high-level communications, according to reports.
“We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h (nearly 250 miles per hour), and the connection is stable,” Khmara said, highlighting the importance of dependable connectivity for military personnel, drone missions, and logistical operations.
Musk maintained that SpaceX had contributed more than any other private company to Ukraine's defense. He also criticized those calling for the conflict to continue without presenting practical solutions to end the fighting.
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