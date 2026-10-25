Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missiles Aimed at Saudi Cities
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen announced that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.
"Two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia toward the cities of Taif and Yanbu were intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.
The interception occurred as tensions between the Houthis and the coalition continued to escalate, with attacks also targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthi group has maintained control over Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.
"Two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia toward the cities of Taif and Yanbu were intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.
The interception occurred as tensions between the Houthis and the coalition continued to escalate, with attacks also targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthi group has maintained control over Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment