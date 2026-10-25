Brazil’s Presidential Rivals Rally Supporters Ahead of Close Runoff
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro staged their final campaign events on Saturday, seeking to strengthen voter support ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff, with the latest survey showing only a narrow gap between the two contenders.
Both candidates spent the closing hours of the campaign gathering supporters in major cities as they made their final appeals before voting begins.
In Sao Paulo, Lula's supporters started assembling around midday for his last campaign gathering. The president was expected to arrive after 4 pm local time (1900GMT), following an event in Rio de Janeiro.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro held a campaign appearance in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, located in the city's southwestern area, as he sought to attract additional voters before election day.
A survey published on Saturday placed Bolsonaro's support at 50.7%, while Lula received 49.3%, highlighting the small difference between the candidates ahead of the decisive vote.
The contest features Lula, who returned to the presidency in 2023 and is pursuing another term, against Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
The election has attracted considerable attention across Latin America because of Brazil's economic scale and its significant political influence throughout the region.
Both candidates spent the closing hours of the campaign gathering supporters in major cities as they made their final appeals before voting begins.
In Sao Paulo, Lula's supporters started assembling around midday for his last campaign gathering. The president was expected to arrive after 4 pm local time (1900GMT), following an event in Rio de Janeiro.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro held a campaign appearance in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, located in the city's southwestern area, as he sought to attract additional voters before election day.
A survey published on Saturday placed Bolsonaro's support at 50.7%, while Lula received 49.3%, highlighting the small difference between the candidates ahead of the decisive vote.
The contest features Lula, who returned to the presidency in 2023 and is pursuing another term, against Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
The election has attracted considerable attention across Latin America because of Brazil's economic scale and its significant political influence throughout the region.
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