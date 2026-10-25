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Bulgaria Holds Presidential Elections


Date: 2026-10-25 02:31:11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Presidential elections have begun in Bulgaria, with 27 candidates competing for the country's highest office.

More than 12,000 polling stations opened across the country at 7:00 a.m. local time. According to reports, around 6.6 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots. Bulgarian citizens living abroad can also take part in the election, with polling stations set up in 60 countries.

The official election results are expected to be announced on October 27.

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Trend News Agency

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