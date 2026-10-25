Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Iran, Kazakhstan Can Strengthen Ties In Various Fields Pezeshkian


Date: 2026-10-25 02:31:11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Kazakhstan, along with the shared will of the two countries' leaders, have created favorable conditions for developing bilateral cooperation and relations across various fields.

According to the Iranian President's official information portal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated this in a letter addressed to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Kazakhstan's National Day.

“As two important and influential countries in the region, Iran and Kazakhstan have the potential to contribute to strengthening regional peace and stability,” he noted.

The Iranian president added that by making use of existing opportunities and the initiatives of the two countries' leaders, it would be possible to see bilateral relations strengthen and cooperation expand further in the near future.

Pezeshkian wished the president and people of Kazakhstan success and prosperity.

MENAFN25102026000187011040ID1111861563


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search