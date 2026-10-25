Iran, Kazakhstan Can Strengthen Ties In Various Fields Pezeshkian
According to the Iranian President's official information portal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated this in a letter addressed to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Kazakhstan's National Day.
“As two important and influential countries in the region, Iran and Kazakhstan have the potential to contribute to strengthening regional peace and stability,” he noted.
The Iranian president added that by making use of existing opportunities and the initiatives of the two countries' leaders, it would be possible to see bilateral relations strengthen and cooperation expand further in the near future.
Pezeshkian wished the president and people of Kazakhstan success and prosperity.
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