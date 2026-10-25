Tamil Nadu's Favourite Chef Damu Passes Away At 72 Here's All You Need To Know About 'Cooku With Comali' Judge

MENAFN - Live Mint) Padma Shri awardee Chef Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of ill health. He was widely recognised for his culinary work and his role as a judge on the Tamil television show Cooku with Comali.

He became a household name following his appearances on Jaya TV and Star Vijay, and his friendly presence on the programme earned him the affectionate nickname 'Damu Appa' among viewers, according to reports.

His death was confirmed by Media Masons in an Instagram post. The account wrote, "With profound sadness, we pay our respects to Dr. Chef Dhamu, a celebrated culinary artist who made an extraordinary contribution to the world of cooking and inspired countless people through his passion, knowledge, and dedication. His remarkable legacy and contribution to Indian cuisine will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time."

Who was Chef Damu?

Born on 3 September 1954, Damodaran began working as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation after completing his diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from the Institute of Hotel Management, Taramani, Chennai.

He later earned a B.Com from Madurai Kamaraj University and an MBA from Madras University. He also obtained CHE and CHA qualifications from the American Hotel and Motel Association's Educational Institute. He studied Conference Centre Management at Cornell University in the US.

Chef Damu later entered teaching in 1986 and went on to head three Chennai institutions, including Asan Institute of Hotel Management, MGR Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and Empee Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

This story will be updated with additional details.