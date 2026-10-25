Suzlon Energy Shares Down 55 Pc From September 2024 Peak
The stock, which had surged from below Rs 6 per share in July 2022 to around Rs 83 in September 2024, has witnessed a significant correction after its post-debt-free re-rating rally. Suzlon Energy shares closed at Rs 37.40 on the NSE last Friday, around 39 per cent below their 52-week high of Rs 69.50.
The recent performance indicates continued weakness in the stock. Suzlon Energy shares declined Rs 3.60, or 8.78 per cent, over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock fell Rs 3.40, or 8.33 per cent, while it shed Rs 19.53, or 34.31 per cent, over the last six months.
The company's shares had gained investor attention during the earlier rally following its declaration of becoming debt-free, which led to a re-rating of the stock. However, the subsequent correction has erased a substantial portion of those gains, with the shares facing selling pressure during recent rallies.
Investors will now track the company's upcoming quarterly earnings for indications of its financial performance and business outlook.
In an exchange filing, Suzlon Energy said its board of directors will meet on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.
The company disclosed the date pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.
"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th October 2026 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2026," it said in exchange filing.
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