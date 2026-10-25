Orleans Sees Protests Against Far-Right Party as Curfew Takes Effect
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Orleans, France, on Saturday to oppose a congress held by the far-right National Rally party, as city authorities introduced a two-night curfew for minors amid fears of possible unrest.
Authorities estimated that 11,000 people had joined the protest by midday, while organizers put attendance at approximately 26,000, according to reports.
Socialist Party First Secretary Olivier Faure participated in the march, saying the demonstration sought to remind the public of the party's political history and record.
Faure maintained that the National Rally's previous policies had caused harm to France.
The demonstration moved peacefully through the city center along a route planned to form a large loop through the streets.
Participants shouted slogans such as "Macron resign," targeting French President Emmanuel Macron, and "Le Pen in prison," referring to Marine Le Pen's conviction in the parliamentary assistants case. Le Pen has appealed the ruling to the Court of Cassation.
Earlier, Orleans Mayor Serge Grouard announced a curfew lasting two nights for children younger than 15.
The restriction applies throughout the municipality from 9 pm to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday, according to the mayor's announcement.
Authorities estimated that 11,000 people had joined the protest by midday, while organizers put attendance at approximately 26,000, according to reports.
Socialist Party First Secretary Olivier Faure participated in the march, saying the demonstration sought to remind the public of the party's political history and record.
Faure maintained that the National Rally's previous policies had caused harm to France.
The demonstration moved peacefully through the city center along a route planned to form a large loop through the streets.
Participants shouted slogans such as "Macron resign," targeting French President Emmanuel Macron, and "Le Pen in prison," referring to Marine Le Pen's conviction in the parliamentary assistants case. Le Pen has appealed the ruling to the Court of Cassation.
Earlier, Orleans Mayor Serge Grouard announced a curfew lasting two nights for children younger than 15.
The restriction applies throughout the municipality from 9 pm to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday, according to the mayor's announcement.
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