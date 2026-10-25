CM Vijay Hails Tamil Nadu Para Athletes For 16 Medal Haul At Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay congratulated Tamil Nadu's para athletes on winning 15 medals at the fifth Asian Para Games in Japan, praising their determination and assuring them of continued government support to pursue further success on the international stage.

In a message posted on X, Vijay extended his heartfelt congratulations to the athletes who represented India and secured three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals. He described their performances as a proud achievement for Tamil Nadu and the country.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the para athlete from Tamil Nadu, representing India, who won a total of 15 medals-3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze-at the 5th Para Asian Games held in Japan, for achieving this remarkable feat," he wrote.

The Chief Minister said the medal winners had overcome numerous challenges through sustained training, unwavering resolve and dedication to their sporting goals. Their achievements, he said, reflected the hard work behind every successful performance and deserved recognition and appreciation. "he relentless training, unwavering mental strength, and dedication to achieving their goals demonstrated by the para athletes from Tamil Nadu have enabled them to overcome numerous challenges, secure medals, and create history. The effort and success of each and every athlete - male and female - are truly commendable. I wish them continued success on their journey of achievements," he added.

CM Vijay praised each athlete for demonstrating the perseverance required to compete and succeed at an international event. He conveyed his best wishes for their continued progress, expressing hope that their sporting journeys would bring further accomplishments in the years ahead.

The performances of these sporting heroes and heroines had showcased Tamil Nadu's sporting strength and the capabilities of its young people to the world, he said. Their medal haul had also enhanced India's standing and brought greater pride to the nation. His message highlighted both the medals won and the effort that made those results possible. By maintaining their commitment to training and working towards clearly defined goals, the athletes had turned personal determination into achievements celebrated across the State, the Chief Minister said.

"The accomplishments of these athletes have showcased Tamil Nadu's sporting talent and the potential of its youth to the world, further elevating India's pride on the international stage," he wrote,

Reaffirming his government's commitment to sport, Vijay said Tamil Nadu would always support successful athletes as well as young people striving to establish themselves. The government would stand alongside them as they sought to develop their abilities and achieve further victories. The assurance extended beyond the latest medal winners to the younger generation aspiring to sporting success.

He said the State would remain committed to helping athletes strengthen their talents and continue their pursuit of excellence. The Chief Minister's congratulatory message placed the athletes' resilience at the centre of their success, recognising the challenges they had faced alongside their competitive accomplishments.

"The Tamil Nadu government will always stand as a steadfast support to these accomplished athletes and to the younger generation striving for excellence, at every level, to nurture their talents further and help them amass many more victories," CM Vijay added.