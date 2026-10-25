Serbia Holds Snap Elections Amid Political Turmoil
(MENAFN) Serbia is holding snap parliamentary elections on Sunday, allowing 6.45 million registered voters to choose 250 representatives for the National Assembly.
A total of 18 electoral lists featuring more than 2,400 candidates are contesting the vote, with nearly 8,400 polling stations operating across the country.
Voting began at 7 am local time and is scheduled to end at 8 pm.
The electoral process is being observed by domestic and international monitoring teams, including delegations from European institutions and organizations responsible for assessing democratic standards and electoral integrity.
Serbian citizens residing overseas are also eligible to participate, with 93 polling stations established across 37 countries. More than 102,000 voters have registered to cast their ballots abroad.
Meanwhile, four municipalities in Serbia have set up 60 additional polling stations for voters registered in neighboring Kosovo, particularly those living in areas with significant ethnic Serbian communities.
Governing Party Faces Student-Led Opposition
The snap elections are taking place following months of student-organized demonstrations and prolonged political instability, which culminated in President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation in September.
Vucic is aiming to return to power as prime minister, representing the governing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
The SNS, which has maintained its dominance over Serbian politics since 2012, is contesting the election under the list “Aleksandar Vucic – United Serbia.”
Its main challengers include the student-supported “Student List – Students Win,” a movement that gained prominence during demonstrations following the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024, a disaster that claimed 16 lives.
Student protesters have called for those responsible for the tragedy to be held accountable, alongside demands for greater government transparency and institutional reforms aimed at reinforcing the rule of law.
Other parties and coalitions participating in the election include the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), headed by Ivica Dacic, the pro-European European Serbia coalition, and the nationalist Authentic Right bloc.
Electoral Rules Determine Parliamentary Representation
Serbia elects its 250-member parliament through proportional representation, with seats distributed among competing electoral lists according to the D’Hondt formula.
Most lists must obtain at least 3% of the vote to qualify for parliamentary representation. However, electoral lists representing national minorities are not subject to this minimum requirement.
A party or coalition must secure at least 126 seats to obtain a parliamentary majority and establish a government.
The Republic Electoral Commission oversees the consolidation and announcement of the final results, drawing on information submitted by polling stations nationwide.
Following the publication of the definitive results, the newly elected parliament has 30 days to convene and formally establish itself. The formation of a new government must then be completed within 90 days of parliament's constitution.
Election Outcome Shapes Serbia’s Future Direction
The vote takes place amid competing views over Serbia's potential accession to the European Union, its partnerships with Russia and China, and its longstanding dispute with Kosovo, which proclaimed independence in 2008.
Although Serbia holds EU candidate status, it continues to maintain close relations with Moscow and has refused to participate in Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The results will establish the balance of power in the next parliament and determine which political forces can gather sufficient support to form the country's next government.
The election represents Serbia's 15th parliamentary contest since multiparty democracy was introduced in 1990 and its 10th early parliamentary election.
The country's previous parliamentary vote took place in December 2023.
A total of 18 electoral lists featuring more than 2,400 candidates are contesting the vote, with nearly 8,400 polling stations operating across the country.
Voting began at 7 am local time and is scheduled to end at 8 pm.
The electoral process is being observed by domestic and international monitoring teams, including delegations from European institutions and organizations responsible for assessing democratic standards and electoral integrity.
Serbian citizens residing overseas are also eligible to participate, with 93 polling stations established across 37 countries. More than 102,000 voters have registered to cast their ballots abroad.
Meanwhile, four municipalities in Serbia have set up 60 additional polling stations for voters registered in neighboring Kosovo, particularly those living in areas with significant ethnic Serbian communities.
Governing Party Faces Student-Led Opposition
The snap elections are taking place following months of student-organized demonstrations and prolonged political instability, which culminated in President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation in September.
Vucic is aiming to return to power as prime minister, representing the governing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
The SNS, which has maintained its dominance over Serbian politics since 2012, is contesting the election under the list “Aleksandar Vucic – United Serbia.”
Its main challengers include the student-supported “Student List – Students Win,” a movement that gained prominence during demonstrations following the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024, a disaster that claimed 16 lives.
Student protesters have called for those responsible for the tragedy to be held accountable, alongside demands for greater government transparency and institutional reforms aimed at reinforcing the rule of law.
Other parties and coalitions participating in the election include the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), headed by Ivica Dacic, the pro-European European Serbia coalition, and the nationalist Authentic Right bloc.
Electoral Rules Determine Parliamentary Representation
Serbia elects its 250-member parliament through proportional representation, with seats distributed among competing electoral lists according to the D’Hondt formula.
Most lists must obtain at least 3% of the vote to qualify for parliamentary representation. However, electoral lists representing national minorities are not subject to this minimum requirement.
A party or coalition must secure at least 126 seats to obtain a parliamentary majority and establish a government.
The Republic Electoral Commission oversees the consolidation and announcement of the final results, drawing on information submitted by polling stations nationwide.
Following the publication of the definitive results, the newly elected parliament has 30 days to convene and formally establish itself. The formation of a new government must then be completed within 90 days of parliament's constitution.
Election Outcome Shapes Serbia’s Future Direction
The vote takes place amid competing views over Serbia's potential accession to the European Union, its partnerships with Russia and China, and its longstanding dispute with Kosovo, which proclaimed independence in 2008.
Although Serbia holds EU candidate status, it continues to maintain close relations with Moscow and has refused to participate in Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The results will establish the balance of power in the next parliament and determine which political forces can gather sufficient support to form the country's next government.
The election represents Serbia's 15th parliamentary contest since multiparty democracy was introduced in 1990 and its 10th early parliamentary election.
The country's previous parliamentary vote took place in December 2023.
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