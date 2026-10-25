Saudi Arabia Lifts Danger Alerts Across Four Areas
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Saturday that the threat had subsided in four areas of the kingdom following earlier warnings of a "potential danger."
The all-clear was issued for Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu governorates, along with Mecca province, according to statements released by the agency.
Civil Defense urged residents to comply with official safety instructions and "avoid gathering and filming" in the affected locations.
The alerts were issued amid rising hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.
The all-clear was issued for Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu governorates, along with Mecca province, according to statements released by the agency.
Civil Defense urged residents to comply with official safety instructions and "avoid gathering and filming" in the affected locations.
The alerts were issued amid rising hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment