Israeli Forces Extend Hebron Siege, Arrest Palestinians Across West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces maintained a blockade on Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank for a second straight day on Saturday, while forcing residents to leave their homes and detaining 19 Palestinians in separate operations, according to reports.
Military units entered the central Hebron neighborhoods of al-Jilda and Deir Bahha, imposing a complete lockdown on both areas, according to Palestinian reports.
Residents were reportedly ordered out of their homes during the early morning hours and made to remain outside.
The operation included reinforcements of military vehicles and bulldozers, the blocking of major entrances and roads leading into Hebron, and restrictions isolating the city from nearby communities.
Israeli forces also conducted searches inside residential properties, detained numerous residents and questioned them in the field before releasing them on Saturday morning, according to reports.
In separate raids across the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 19 Palestinians. Those detained included two people from the Hindaza area and al-Azza refugee camp in Bethlehem governorate, 16 from Nablus governorate, and a young man from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.
The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has experienced increased Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli settlers since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Military units entered the central Hebron neighborhoods of al-Jilda and Deir Bahha, imposing a complete lockdown on both areas, according to Palestinian reports.
Residents were reportedly ordered out of their homes during the early morning hours and made to remain outside.
The operation included reinforcements of military vehicles and bulldozers, the blocking of major entrances and roads leading into Hebron, and restrictions isolating the city from nearby communities.
Israeli forces also conducted searches inside residential properties, detained numerous residents and questioned them in the field before releasing them on Saturday morning, according to reports.
In separate raids across the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 19 Palestinians. Those detained included two people from the Hindaza area and al-Azza refugee camp in Bethlehem governorate, 16 from Nablus governorate, and a young man from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.
The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has experienced increased Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli settlers since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
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