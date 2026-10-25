Philippine Air Force Loses Four Pilots in Training Aircraft Collision
(MENAFN) Four Philippine Air Force pilots died after two training planes crashed during preparations for a flyby demonstration in Batangas province, according to reports released Saturday.
The accident took place Friday at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, with military officials confirming the incident.
Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the crash involved two Italian-made Marchetti SF-260 trainer aircraft, which went down inside the base's perimeter while rehearsals were underway.
The SF-260 is used by the Philippine Air Force to train pilots and prepare them for more advanced aviation assignments.
Military authorities said the names of the four deceased pilots would remain undisclosed in accordance with their families' wishes.
No additional casualties were reported in connection with the crash, according to the air force.
An investigation has been launched to establish what caused the two aircraft to go down.
The accident took place Friday at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, with military officials confirming the incident.
Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the crash involved two Italian-made Marchetti SF-260 trainer aircraft, which went down inside the base's perimeter while rehearsals were underway.
The SF-260 is used by the Philippine Air Force to train pilots and prepare them for more advanced aviation assignments.
Military authorities said the names of the four deceased pilots would remain undisclosed in accordance with their families' wishes.
No additional casualties were reported in connection with the crash, according to the air force.
An investigation has been launched to establish what caused the two aircraft to go down.
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