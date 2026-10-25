Russia, Ukraine Exchange Strike Allegations Despite Local Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out overnight attacks on Saturday, one day after the two sides confirmed a limited ceasefire arrangement in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine.
In Kyiv, two people were injured when an attack damaged a private residential property in the Obolonskyi district, according to the city's military administration.
Separately, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a drone hit the Industrialnyi district of the northeastern city, Ukraine's second-largest urban center. He said officials were gathering information to determine the full circumstances and impact of the incident.
Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defense systems intercepted 101 of the 126 Russian drones launched overnight.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its forces had attacked a facility at the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, alleging that it was "used for the production of uncrewed surface vessels".
The ministry also said it targeted a dry-cargo ship "transporting supplies to the port of Odesa intended for the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."
In a separate statement, the Russian military said its air defenses had destroyed 616 Ukrainian drones across 20 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
In Kyiv, two people were injured when an attack damaged a private residential property in the Obolonskyi district, according to the city's military administration.
Separately, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a drone hit the Industrialnyi district of the northeastern city, Ukraine's second-largest urban center. He said officials were gathering information to determine the full circumstances and impact of the incident.
Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defense systems intercepted 101 of the 126 Russian drones launched overnight.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its forces had attacked a facility at the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, alleging that it was "used for the production of uncrewed surface vessels".
The ministry also said it targeted a dry-cargo ship "transporting supplies to the port of Odesa intended for the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."
In a separate statement, the Russian military said its air defenses had destroyed 616 Ukrainian drones across 20 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
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