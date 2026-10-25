Death Toll From Church Attack in Jordan Climbs to Nine
(MENAFN) The number of people killed in Friday’s attack on mourners attending a funeral at Hamoud Church in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate has increased to nine, according to reports citing Jordanian security authorities on Saturday.
“The death toll from the terrorist act in Karak has risen to nine after one of the wounded died,” the reports said, citing Public Security officials.
Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Ibrahim al-Badour said in remarks to local television that one person injured in the incident remained in critical condition.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II ordered a comprehensive security review following the assault on mourners at the Greek Orthodox church. The measures also include reassessing efforts to counter extremist ideology, improving security readiness and preventing similar incidents in the future.
On Friday, Public Security Director Obaidallah Maaytah announced that seven people had been killed and 27 others injured in the attack in the village of Hamoud.
In response to the incident, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of national mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
Hassan also instructed ministries, government departments and public institutions to lower their flags to half-staff throughout the mourning period.
“The death toll from the terrorist act in Karak has risen to nine after one of the wounded died,” the reports said, citing Public Security officials.
Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Ibrahim al-Badour said in remarks to local television that one person injured in the incident remained in critical condition.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II ordered a comprehensive security review following the assault on mourners at the Greek Orthodox church. The measures also include reassessing efforts to counter extremist ideology, improving security readiness and preventing similar incidents in the future.
On Friday, Public Security Director Obaidallah Maaytah announced that seven people had been killed and 27 others injured in the attack in the village of Hamoud.
In response to the incident, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of national mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
Hassan also instructed ministries, government departments and public institutions to lower their flags to half-staff throughout the mourning period.
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