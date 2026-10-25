Typhoon Champi Cuts Power to Thousands of Households Across Taiwan
(MENAFN) More than 146,000 households in Taiwan lost electricity as Typhoon Champi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall across the island, according to reports on Saturday.
Power had been restored to more than 122,000 affected households by Friday evening. Repair crews resumed work early Saturday in areas of New Taipei and northern Keelung, where strong wind gusts had struck overnight.
To accelerate recovery efforts in the north, authorities deployed 15 repair teams from five regional offices located in central and southern Taiwan.
The storm also caused casualties, with at least one person killed and dozens injured on Friday as disruptions affected air travel.
Officials ordered schools and workplaces to close across most of Taiwan in response to the typhoon. The restrictions did not apply to Taitung County or the outlying islands of Penghu and Matsu.
Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported that Champi was positioned over the waters east of Yilan and forecast that the storm would weaken into a mild typhoon by Saturday afternoon.
The agency also anticipated lifting its land and sea typhoon warnings by Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, rainfall shifted toward western Taiwan on Saturday after the northern and eastern parts of the island experienced precipitation the previous day.
Power had been restored to more than 122,000 affected households by Friday evening. Repair crews resumed work early Saturday in areas of New Taipei and northern Keelung, where strong wind gusts had struck overnight.
To accelerate recovery efforts in the north, authorities deployed 15 repair teams from five regional offices located in central and southern Taiwan.
The storm also caused casualties, with at least one person killed and dozens injured on Friday as disruptions affected air travel.
Officials ordered schools and workplaces to close across most of Taiwan in response to the typhoon. The restrictions did not apply to Taitung County or the outlying islands of Penghu and Matsu.
Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported that Champi was positioned over the waters east of Yilan and forecast that the storm would weaken into a mild typhoon by Saturday afternoon.
The agency also anticipated lifting its land and sea typhoon warnings by Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, rainfall shifted toward western Taiwan on Saturday after the northern and eastern parts of the island experienced precipitation the previous day.
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