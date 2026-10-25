Paris Police Warn of Potential Unrest Ahead of Planned Protests
(MENAFN) Police in Paris remained on high alert Saturday amid concerns about possible disturbances in the French capital, with a police spokesperson warning that "the threat exists" following violent incidents the previous week.
Authorities are treating the security risks seriously and closely monitoring developments ahead of scheduled demonstrations, Paris Police Prefecture spokesperson Helene Denechere said in remarks to French media.
"The threat exists, it is being taken into consideration. Very serious acts were committed on Saturday, of a scale and violence that was underestimated. Today, it is being assessed," Denechere said.
She admitted that officials had misjudged both the size of the turnout and the intensity of the violence during demonstrations held on Oct. 17.
Denechere added that security personnel had confiscated potentially dangerous items, including fireworks mortars, during inspections across the Ile-de-France region in preparation for the planned rallies.
Police And Unions Dispute Demonstration Route
Authorities and trade unions continued to disagree over the planned route for Saturday's march in Paris.
On Friday, the Paris police prefecture prohibited a route that had previously been approved, which was scheduled to run between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Nation.
Authorities are treating the security risks seriously and closely monitoring developments ahead of scheduled demonstrations, Paris Police Prefecture spokesperson Helene Denechere said in remarks to French media.
"The threat exists, it is being taken into consideration. Very serious acts were committed on Saturday, of a scale and violence that was underestimated. Today, it is being assessed," Denechere said.
She admitted that officials had misjudged both the size of the turnout and the intensity of the violence during demonstrations held on Oct. 17.
Denechere added that security personnel had confiscated potentially dangerous items, including fireworks mortars, during inspections across the Ile-de-France region in preparation for the planned rallies.
Police And Unions Dispute Demonstration Route
Authorities and trade unions continued to disagree over the planned route for Saturday's march in Paris.
On Friday, the Paris police prefecture prohibited a route that had previously been approved, which was scheduled to run between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Nation.
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