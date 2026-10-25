Fire Destroys Hitler's Historic Eagle's Nest Teahouse in Germany
(MENAFN) A fire broke out at Adolf Hitler's historic Eagle's Nest teahouse in southern Germany on Friday evening, prompting a major emergency response as police investigated suspected arson and detained a man, according to reports.
Emergency crews received an alert shortly after 9 pm local time (1900GMT), triggering an extensive firefighting operation.
When firefighters and police reached the site, the building, officially called the Kehlsteinhaus, was already engulfed in flames. Police indicated that deliberate fire-setting was among the suspected causes.
During their response, officers encountered a motorcyclist heading in the opposite direction. They notified firefighting teams before intercepting and arresting the man, according to police accounts.
Investigators have not established whether the detained individual had any role in starting the blaze. The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.
No casualties were reported, and preliminary assessments suggested the building was unoccupied when the incident occurred. Firefighters continued efforts to control the flames late Friday, while the full scale of the damage had yet to be determined.
The Kehlsteinhaus was constructed between 1937 and 1938 as a ceremonial teahouse for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Situated in the Bavarian Alps, the historic structure stands at an elevation of 1,834 meters (6,017 feet) above sea level.
Emergency crews received an alert shortly after 9 pm local time (1900GMT), triggering an extensive firefighting operation.
When firefighters and police reached the site, the building, officially called the Kehlsteinhaus, was already engulfed in flames. Police indicated that deliberate fire-setting was among the suspected causes.
During their response, officers encountered a motorcyclist heading in the opposite direction. They notified firefighting teams before intercepting and arresting the man, according to police accounts.
Investigators have not established whether the detained individual had any role in starting the blaze. The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.
No casualties were reported, and preliminary assessments suggested the building was unoccupied when the incident occurred. Firefighters continued efforts to control the flames late Friday, while the full scale of the damage had yet to be determined.
The Kehlsteinhaus was constructed between 1937 and 1938 as a ceremonial teahouse for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Situated in the Bavarian Alps, the historic structure stands at an elevation of 1,834 meters (6,017 feet) above sea level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment