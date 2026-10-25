El Salvador Sends Special Forces to Haiti to Rescue Kidnapped Soldiers
(MENAFN) El Salvador has dispatched special forces to Haiti to recover four military technicians abducted by armed gangs, as President Nayib Bukele rejected concerns over the risks involved and pledged to secure their return.
Around 200 Salvadoran troops arrived in Port-au-Prince on Thursday and Friday to take part in the search operation, according to reports citing security officials.
The UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) confirmed that Salvadoran personnel reached Haiti on Thursday to reinforce ongoing search and security missions in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, an area outside the capital.
The contingent is coordinating with the Haitian National Police and other security partners, the force said. It also called on residents of Santo and nearby communities to stay away from locations where security operations are taking place.
The four Salvadoran aviation technicians disappeared on Sunday after armed gang members ambushed their armored vehicle in Santo, within the Croix-des-Bouquets commune near Port-au-Prince.
The assailants fired weapons and detonated explosives, setting the vehicle on fire. Although the technicians managed to escape the burning vehicle, contact with them was subsequently lost.
Haitian officials have confirmed that the four men were kidnapped, but their current locations and conditions have not been established.
Bukele announced plans for a military rescue mission on Wednesday, insisting that the technicians must be released alive and unharmed. He also warned that El Salvador would respond more forcefully if the captives were injured.
Around 200 Salvadoran troops arrived in Port-au-Prince on Thursday and Friday to take part in the search operation, according to reports citing security officials.
The UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) confirmed that Salvadoran personnel reached Haiti on Thursday to reinforce ongoing search and security missions in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, an area outside the capital.
The contingent is coordinating with the Haitian National Police and other security partners, the force said. It also called on residents of Santo and nearby communities to stay away from locations where security operations are taking place.
The four Salvadoran aviation technicians disappeared on Sunday after armed gang members ambushed their armored vehicle in Santo, within the Croix-des-Bouquets commune near Port-au-Prince.
The assailants fired weapons and detonated explosives, setting the vehicle on fire. Although the technicians managed to escape the burning vehicle, contact with them was subsequently lost.
Haitian officials have confirmed that the four men were kidnapped, but their current locations and conditions have not been established.
Bukele announced plans for a military rescue mission on Wednesday, insisting that the technicians must be released alive and unharmed. He also warned that El Salvador would respond more forcefully if the captives were injured.
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