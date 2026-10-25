'Such Politics No Longer Acceptable': NDA Leaders Hit Out At Farooq Abdullah's Kashmir Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Several NDA leaders on Sunday criticised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the Centre's actions against terrorism, the abrogation of Article 370 and India's position on Pakistan.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said J&K had witnessed a significant change in its security situation and that people wanted development rather than terrorism.

“There are no terrorists left in Jammu and Kashmir. It has become free of terrorism. The people do not want terrorism. Development is taking place there, and the Central government is working to develop the region by integrating it with the rest of the country. The people there are also happy. The leaders there know only how to do politics by keeping the region separate, but that kind of politics will no longer work,” Ghosh said.

Taking a further swipe at Abdullah, Ghosh said,“He shakes hands with Pakistan. This is how Farooq Abdullah's politics has run till now. It will no longer be acceptable. Only the BJP can deliver progress and what the people want.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar also criticised Abdullah's statement, pointing to the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to curb terrorist activities and restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Farooq Abdullah probably doesn't know that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, large-scale curbs have been placed on terrorist activities in the country. In the case of Kashmir, you saw that Article 370 was abrogated. The violence and bloodshed that used to happen there have also been largely brought to a halt,” he said.

“The situation today is such that whenever the country's Prime Minister goes on a visit to another country, he says that we have come from the land of Lord Buddha and have brought a message of peace. We are not in favour of fights and quarrels, but rather want friendship and to live with love. The Prime Minister always gives this very message,” he added.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also responded to Abdullah's remarks, saying that the National Conference president was a senior leader but occasionally expressed affection towards Pakistan.

“Abdullah Sahib is a senior leader, but sometimes his love for Pakistan becomes apparent. India is not dependent on anyone's mercy. India is a strong country and a Sanatan nation. Our existence did not begin just 100 or 150 years ago. As far as Jammu and Kashmir or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, it was an integral part of India and will remain so,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the Centre's silence on Kashmir, saying Pakistan's efforts to keep the issue alive internationally could be crucial to the region's future.

Speaking at a party convention in north Kashmir's Baramulla, National Conference president Abdullah questioned New Delhi's“intentions”.