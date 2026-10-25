New Zealand Announces Squad Changes for Remaining T20Is Against India

New Zealand have announced several changes to their squad for the remaining three T20Is against India, with Lockie Ferguson set to miss the third match, Matt Henry staying back to prepare for the ODI series, and Blair Tickner joining the squad for the final three games as part of workload management ahead of the five-match ODI series, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Ferguson will depart for Auckland before rejoining the squad for the final two T20Is. Matt Fisher will travel with the team to Wellington as pace cover for the third T20I only, before returning to the New Zealand A squad. Henry will remain in Christchurch to join the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2, while Kyle Jamieson will feature in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27. Jamieson will also remain available for Canterbury's second-round Ford Trophy fixture on October 31 before rejoining the Black Caps for the ODI series. Tickner will join the T20I squad for the final three matches, while Josh Clarkson will be available for selection for the last two T20Is.

Coach Rob Walter on Squad Depth

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the team had benefited from the depth of its squad as it manages the workload of its fast bowlers.“It's been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come. We're very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers workloads, and to try and ensure they're best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up," he said as per the New Zealand Cricket website.

Series Status and Upcoming Schedule

India have won the first two matches of the five-match T20I series, both by four wickets in Christchurch, leaving New Zealand trailing 2-0. The hosts will look to keep the series alive when the third T20I is played in Wellington on October 27. The fourth match is scheduled for Auckland on October 30, followed by the fifth and final T20I in Hamilton on November 1. The five-match ODI series will follow the T20I leg.

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